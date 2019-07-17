Manhunt launched after armed robbers target Mount Nelson Hotel

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

Manhunt launched after armed robbers target Mount Nelson Hotel

After 10pm on Tuesday night, the gang rocked up at the lavish hotel in Orange Street in two vehicles.

The Mount Nelson Hotel. Picture: Belmond/Mount Nelson Hotel
The Mount Nelson Hotel. Picture: Belmond/Mount Nelson Hotel
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for 15 armed robbers who hit the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.

After 10pm on Tuesday night, the gang arrived at the lavish hotel in Orange Street in two vehicles.

Two of them stayed with the security guard on duty, threatening him with a gun.

The others stormed the reception area of the hotel, and while pointing firearms at them, robbed staff and guests of their personal belongings.

They also smashed through the glass cabinet in the foyer and stole jewellery, along with an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: "Police investigators have activated a multi-disciplinary team and combed the scene for any evidence. Detectives are following up on all leads."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA