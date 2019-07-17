Manhunt launched after armed robbers target Mount Nelson Hotel
After 10pm on Tuesday night, the gang rocked up at the lavish hotel in Orange Street in two vehicles.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for 15 armed robbers who hit the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town.
Two of them stayed with the security guard on duty, threatening him with a gun.
The others stormed the reception area of the hotel, and while pointing firearms at them, robbed staff and guests of their personal belongings.
They also smashed through the glass cabinet in the foyer and stole jewellery, along with an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: "Police investigators have activated a multi-disciplinary team and combed the scene for any evidence. Detectives are following up on all leads."
