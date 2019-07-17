Man (32) fatally shot in Sedibeng service delivery protest
Protesters said some of them have been without power since Friday after the municipality cut off electricity to indigents and non-payers.
RATHANDA - A 32-year-old man on Wednesday was shot and killed during a violent service delivery protest in Rathanda in Lesedi, Sedibeng.
Residents have been protesting since Tuesday over power outages.
#Rathanda-Shutdown. News just in . A 32 year male person has been shot and killed in Rathanda during a protest over power cuts. EN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2019
Earlier, police fired rubber bullet at protesters who attacked a police nyala.
Police have confirmed that residents have blocked roads with burning objects and rocks.
Chief fire officer Clement Masinge said: “During that process, I just heard gunshots all over and subsequent to that, somebody was shot. An ambulance was dispensed and transported the patient. He passed on in the hospital’s causality.”
