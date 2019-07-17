View all in Latest
Latest Cape gang violence victim to be laid to rest

Tasneem Simons (22) murder highlighted the threat of ongoing gang violence, largely responsible for the more than 20 murders in Manenberg this year.

44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A young pregnant woman who became the latest victim of gang violence in the Cape Town would be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Tasneem Simons (22) was shot in the head when she was caught in a gun battle in Manenberg this week. This came as residents desperately waited for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to gang-stricken neighbourhoods.

Simons’s murder highlighted the threat of ongoing gang violence, largely responsible for the more than 20 murders in Manenberg this year.

Manenberg community leader Shamiela Edwards said the area was volatile and residents were fearful.

“I’m stressing, I’m worried about my grandchild. We don’t have enough police in our community [and] there are not enough police vans in the community,” she said.

There had been no official word on when SANDF members could be expected in gang-riddled communities like Manenberg after a three-month deployment window was announced by the Police Minister Bheki Cele last week.

Timeline

