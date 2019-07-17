Jacob Zuma's state capture testimony halted for now

Former President Jacob Zuma won't continue with his testimony at the state capture commission for now.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma won't continue with his testimony at the state capture commission for now.

Zondo said this decision was taken to give former President Jacob Zuma and the commission’s legal team an opportunity to find his way to address his concerns.

Zuma earlier told the state capture commission that he had a problem with the inquiry’s expectation that he must remember details that, as head of state, he didn’t deal with directly.

Prior to Zondo's announcement, Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane asked for an adjournment, saying his client was brought before the commission under false pretenses.

Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the #StateCapetureInquiry after a 1 hour adjournment at the behest of his legal counsel. They said their client was being treated unfairly and was misled into availing himself. TM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2019

Zondo says there were still discussions that were going on leading to the extended delay. “As you know we adjourned because the former president expressed certain concerns with regard to the details and questions he was being asked”. TM #StateCapetureInquiry — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2019

Zondo: “There has been a discussion involving me and the legal team of the commission and the former president. Both sides made certain suggestion which I agreed to. TM #StateCapetureInquiry — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2019

Zondo: This commission would like to make sure that as far as possible it takes everyone on board. Or make attempts as far as possible to do so. The former president has expressed certain concerns. #StateCapetureInquiry — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2019

Zondo: It has been decided that we should adjourn the proceedings for today and not reconvene tomorrow to give the legal teams and the former president to see whether a way can be found in which his concerns are addressed without the commission‘s legal team compromising its work. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2019

Zondo says proceedings are postponed until Friday morning, adding he is confident that a solution will be found. Tomorrow all sides will be interacting to see how the concerns can be accommodated. #StateCapetureInquiry — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2019

“Now I need him to make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined because it is clear, it’s just been confirmed, that he is being cross-examined.”

His lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, also said it was not fair for the commission to question Zuma, who was head of the state, on the processes of selecting and appointing people for government positions.

Zuma has been complaining that he was expected to remember details of what happened a long time ago.

“A decision has been taken that let there be time to look at decisions and if common ground can be found so that we can continue,” Zondo said.

Proceedings will resume on Friday.

Zondo said he was confident that a way forward will be found to ensure proceedings resume.

Day 3: Part 2 - Former President Jacob Zuma at the commission into state capture