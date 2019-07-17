View all in Latest
Jacob Zuma's state capture testimony halted for now

Former President Jacob Zuma won't continue with his testimony at the state capture commission for now.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma won't continue with his testimony at the state capture commission for now.

Zondo said this decision was taken to give former President Jacob Zuma and the commission’s legal team an opportunity to find his way to address his concerns.

Zuma earlier told the state capture commission that he had a problem with the inquiry’s expectation that he must remember details that, as head of state, he didn’t deal with directly.

Prior to Zondo's announcement, Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane asked for an adjournment, saying his client was brought before the commission under false pretenses.

“Now I need him to make up his mind whether he wants to be cross-examined because it is clear, it’s just been confirmed, that he is being cross-examined.”

His lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, also said it was not fair for the commission to question Zuma, who was head of the state, on the processes of selecting and appointing people for government positions.

Zuma has been complaining that he was expected to remember details of what happened a long time ago.

“A decision has been taken that let there be time to look at decisions and if common ground can be found so that we can continue,” Zondo said.

Proceedings will resume on Friday.

Zondo said he was confident that a way forward will be found to ensure proceedings resume.

