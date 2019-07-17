Zuma expected to respond to Hogan's claims against him

Barbara Hogan told the inquiry that Zuma flouted procedure and interfered in the appointment of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma would be questioned about former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan’s testimony when the state capture commission resumed on Wednesday morning.

Hogan told the inquiry that Zuma flouted procedure and interfered in the appointment of former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

She painted a picture of a disparate Presidency under Zuma, who allegedly insisted on installing not only executives with questionable backgrounds in state-owned companies but also on its boards.

• ANC unity threatened by Zuma state capture revelations

Zuma would get a chance to answer to the allegations Hogan made against him in her statement to the commission. However, if Monday’s proceedings were anything to go by, the former statesman could end up not only denying all claims but also refusing to answer some questions altogether.

He dismissed all claims made against him by former Government Communication Information System head Themba Maseko and former African National Congress parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor about his association to the Gupta family.

When the commission probed further, his legal counsel interjected and accused the commission of treating him unfairly as he was not being cross-examined but questioned.

• 5 Mentor claims Zuma has denied

WATCH: Death threats, denials & unfair treatment: Day 2 of Zuma testimony