Herbst, van Staden boost for Blue Bulls

CAPE TOWN - Wiehahn Herbst would start at prop and flanker Marco van Staden would play off the bench when the Blue Bulls take on the Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

Both players would make the first appearance in the Currie Cup for coach Pote Human in round two of the tournament.

Herbst was a late withdrawal and missed the opening match against Western Province last week due to the birth of his child, while Van Staden was part of the Springbok squad preparing for the Rugby Championship match against Australia and has been released for this clash.

Herbst took over from Conraad van Vuuren and Van Staden took the place of Roelof Smit on the bench.

Smit would start the match in place of injured Wian Vosloo.

Lock Andries Ferreira would also make a first start for the Blue Bulls against a former province of his, replacing Lood de Jager, who has been recalled to the Springbok squad to face the Wallabies.

"We need to be at our best, The Cheetahs will be well-rested and have some really good players available. They will be very keen to get their season started. We have to start well, keep playing well and finish well in this one. We created some chances last week, but with some of our phases not functioning as it should have, we never really managed to force dominance. That needs to change this weekend,” said Human.

Blue Bulls captain Burger Odendaal said the focus would be on themselves, rather than the opponent.

"We spoke about the errors made last weekend and how to make them right. We all agreed on how to do that, so it is now a matter of going out there and execute the type of game we know we can play."

Blue Bulls:

15 Divan Rossouw,

14 Cornal Hendricks,

13 Johnny Kotze,

12 Burger Odendaal (captain),

11 Rosko Specman,

10 Manie Libbok,

9 Embrose Papier,

8 Tim Agaba,

7 Roelof Smit,

6 Ruan Steenkamp,

5 Andries Ferreira,

4 Ruan Nortje,

3 Wiehahn Herbst,

2 Jaco Visagie,

1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar,

17 Dayan van der Westhuizen,

18 Conraad van Vuuren,

19 Jean Droste,

20 Marco van Staden,

21 Ivan van Zyl,

22 Marnitz Boshoff,

23 Dylan Sage.