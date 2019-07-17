'Game of Thrones' leads Emmy nominations

The HBO series, which concluded in May after eight years on screen, was in the running for a host of honours at this year's ceremony.

LONDON - Game of Thrones was leading 2019's Emmy nominations, making TV history for the first show to secure 32 nods in a single year.

The HBO series, which concluded in May after eight years on screen, was in the running for a host of honours at this year's ceremony, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Kit Harington, thanks to his portrayal of Jon Snow, while Emilia Clarke - who played Daenerys Targaryen - could bag the Outstanding Lead Actress prize.

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey and Gwendoline Christie - who played Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Cersei Lannister and Brienne of Tarth in the show - were up against one another in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, while Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau or Peter Dinklage could nab the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series gong.

Although Game of Thrones was no stranger to winning Emmy awards - having won 47 in the past - this was the first time in TV history that any show has secured that many nominations in a single year.

The Lead Actor in a Drama Series category would see Ozarki's Jason Bateman go up against Pose's Billy Porter, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia as well as Harington, while Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for their portrayal of Villanelle and Eve Polastri, respectively, in Killing Eve.

Also in that category was How to Get Away with Murder's Viola Davis, Ozark's Laura Linney, This Is Us' Mandy Moore and House of Cards' Robin Wright.

The Outstanding Comedy Series category would see Veep vying against Fleabag, Barry, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll and Schitt's Creek, while Outstanding Limited Series sees Chernobyl, Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon, Sharp Objects and When They See Us on the shortlist.

The Emmy Awards would take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on 23 September.

Selected Nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were as follows;

Outstanding Comedy Series

'Barry'

'Fleabag'

'The Good Place'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

'Russian Doll'

'Schitt's Creek'

'Veep'

Outstanding Drama Series

'Better Call Saul'

'Bodyguard'

'Game of Thrones'

'Killing Eve'

'Ozark'

'Pose'

'Succession'

'This Is Us'

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali - 'True Detective'

Benicio Del Toro - 'Escape at Dannemora'

Hugh Grant - 'A Very English Scandal'

Jared Harris - 'Chernobyl'

Jharrel Jerome - 'When They See Us'

Sam Rockwell - 'Fosse/Verdon'

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams - 'Sharp Objects'

Patricia Arquette - 'Escape at Dannemora'

Aunjanue Ellis - 'When They See us'

Joey King - 'The Act'

Niecy Nash - 'When They See Us'

Michelle Williams - 'When They See Us'

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw - 'A Very English Scandal'

Stellan Skarsgard - 'Chernobyl'

Paul Dano - 'Escape at Dannemora'

John Leguizamo - 'When They See Us'

Michael K. Williams - 'When They See Us'

Asante Blackk - 'When They See Us'

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson - 'Chernobyl'

Margaret Qualley - 'Fosse/Verdon'

Patricia Clarkson - 'Sharp Objects'

Patricia Arquette - 'The Act'

Marsha Stephanie Blake - 'When They See Us'

Vera Farmiga - 'When They See Us'

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - 'Black-ish'

Don Cheadle - 'Black Monday'

Ted Danson - 'The Good Place'

Michael Douglas - 'The Kominsky Method'

Bill Hader - 'Barry'

Eugene Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - 'Dead To Me'

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - 'Veep'

Natasha Lyonne - 'Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - 'Fleabag'

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root - 'Barry'

Henry Winkler - 'Barry'

Anthony Carrigan - Barry'

Alan Arkin - 'The Kominsky Method'

Tony Shalhoub - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Tony Hale - 'Veep'

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg - 'Barry'

Sian Clifford - 'Fleabag'

Olivia Colman - 'Fleabag'

Betty Gilpin - 'GLOW'

Kate McKinnon - 'Saturday Night Live'

Alex Borstein - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Marin Hinkle - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Anna Chlumsky - 'Veep'

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Batema - 'Ozark'

Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us'

Kit Harrington -'Game of Thrones'

Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'

Billy Porter - 'Pose'

Milo Ventimiglia - 'This Is Us'

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke -'Game of Thrones'

Jodie Comer - 'Killing Eve'

Viola Davis - 'How to Get Away with Murder'

Laura Linney - 'Ozark'

Mandy Moore - 'This Is Us'

Sandra Oh - 'Killing Eve'

Robin Wright - 'House of Cards'

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - 'Better Call Saul'

Giancarlo Esposito - 'Better Call Saul'

Alfie Allen -'Game of Thrones'

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau -'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage -'Game of Thrones'

Michael Kelly - 'House of Cards'

Chris Sullivan - 'This Is Us'

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie -'Game of Thrones'

Lena Headey -'Game of Thrones'

Sophie Turner -'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams -'Game of Thrones'

Fiona Shaw - 'Killing Eve'

Julia Garner - 'Ozark'

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

'Amazing Race'

'American Ninja Warrior'

'Nailed It'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

'At Home With Amy Sedaris'

'Documentary Now!'

'Drunk History'

'I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman'

'Saturday Night Live'

'Who Is America?'

Outstanding Television Movie

'Bandersnatch'

'Brexit'

'Deadwood'

'King Lear'

'My Dinner with Hervé'

Outstanding Limited Series

'Chernobyl'

'Escape at Dannemora'

'Fosse/Verdon'

'Sharp Objects'

'When They See Us'