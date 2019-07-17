Diepsloot residents call for urgent meeting with Eskom over power cuts
Residents said they had been without electricity for over two months after several power transformers exploded.
JOHANNESBURG - Community leaders in Diepsloot have called for an urgent meeting with Eskom to address the electricity crisis in the area.
They are warning that the situation could get out of hand.
Plans for a total shut down in the township was suspended on Tuesday with community leaders saying they wanted further discussions with the power utility and other role players.
Residents said they had been without electricity for over two months after several power transformers exploded.
One of the leaders Scelo Shezi said the community was ready for meaningful engagement.
“We are in a hurry to meet with Eskom because people have been without electricity for two to three months. We have already started a process of communicating with them telephonically,” Shezi said.
