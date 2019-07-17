CT cable thief enters plea agreement

Bonga Joki was slapped with a seven-year sentence on Wednesday, two of which have been suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit the same offence.

CAPE TOWN - A train cable thief has entered into a plea agreement in the Wynberg regional court.

Bonga Joki was slapped with a seven-year sentence on Wednesday, two of which have been suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit the same offence.

He's been in custody since his arrest in November 2018.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “He was found guilty of theft of essential infrastructure. We applaud the sentence and trust it will be a deterrent to other would-be thieves.”