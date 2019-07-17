Cops nabs man for drug dealing in Knysna

More than 100 mandrax tablets and 21 tik 'bankies' were confiscated on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police has arrested a highflyer for drugs to the value of R7,000 at the taxi rank in Knysna.

The operation was conducted after information on drug-related activities were received from a member of the public.

The police’s Chris Spies said: “The suspect is in custody and was charged for dealing drugs. He will remain in custody until he appears in court.”