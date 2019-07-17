Cops nabs man for drug dealing in Knysna

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

Cops nabs man for drug dealing in Knysna

More than 100 mandrax tablets and 21 tik 'bankies' were confiscated on Tuesday.

Knysna police confiscated 100 mandrax tablets and arrested a man was arrested for drug dealing on 16 July 2019. Picture: SAPS
Knysna police confiscated 100 mandrax tablets and arrested a man was arrested for drug dealing on 16 July 2019. Picture: SAPS
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police has arrested a highflyer for drugs to the value of R7,000 at the taxi rank in Knysna.

The operation was conducted after information on drug-related activities were received from a member of the public.

More than 100 mandrax tablets and 21 tik “bankies” were confiscated on Tuesday.

The police’s Chris Spies said: “The suspect is in custody and was charged for dealing drugs. He will remain in custody until he appears in court.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA