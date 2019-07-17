Contralesa president opposes extending lobola practice to same-sex couples

Contralesa president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena insists that extending the practice of lobola to same-sex couples goes against African traditions.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been conflicting views on the practice of lobola and whether or not same-sex partners should be allowed to carry out the custom, with some suggesting it should remain exclusive to heterosexuals.

Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena is one such person who insists that extending the practice of lobola to same-sex couples goes against African traditions.

Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, he said lobola should be between a man and a woman.

"If something is being practised in that particular community, it does not make it right. We cannot compromise as this leadership and say let's massage this practice which is foreign to us as traditional leaders. We are not going to call them names or do whatever, as long as they are happy, let them do it, Mokoena said.

"They remain our people but what they are doing is not part of our culture. What they are doing is diluting our culture."

With an opposing view on the matter, OUT Well-Being paralegal officer Moude Maodi-Swartz shared how she underwent the process with her wife.

She said the perception that lobola should only take place between a man and a woman is patriarchal.

"Culture is very exclusive and there is this box that we have to fit in but love is love.

"Culture has to be progressive in order for it to remain relevant to our lives. You can't be raised as a Tswana woman and when you fall in love you drop your heritage, you drop your culture."

Listen to the audio below for more.