Concerns over impact of violent Plett protests on town's tourism, economy
The seaside town’s tourism industry suffered a knock, as some visitors cancelled their holidays due to the volatility in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Plettenberg Bay Tourism said it was concerned by the economic impact recent violent protests have had on the town.
The N2 highway was closed for several days and businesses were looted resulting in millions of rands lost to the local economy.
Plett Tourism’s Bruce Richardson said: "Plett’s brand is peace, nature and all those things. Rioting, burning and throwing stones doesn’t fit into that brand. The looting that took place looked like a war zone."
Although calm has since been restored, angry residents took to the streets earlier this month due to unemployment, a lack of job creation, housing and other matters.
