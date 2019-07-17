CoCT urges union to call off nationwide rail strike

The United National Transport Union and the Federation of Unions in SA are planning a nationwide protest on 26 July.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is calling on two unions to refrain from a nationwide strike next week which will impact rail commuters.

Fedusa's Riefdah Ajam said the protest was intended to force the Presidency to declare the ailing rail service a national crisis.

“And it’s causing further knock-on effects and frustration to the commuters on a daily basis. So, we are equally calling for a system to be overhauled and equally call for the defence force to come in to protect the national assets.”

Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase, however, said if workers down tools this would further exacerbate problems.

“Our commuters are struggling so much with trains not working properly and high taxi fares and buses. The economy depends and their livelihood depends on the getting to work. So, there are other ways to protest. They can protest outside Parliament, but please do not make train systems stop completely.”

The nationwide strike will take place in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town.