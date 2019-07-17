City of Tshwane reaches agreement with AfriForum over tariff hikes
Earlier this month, the group took the City to court accusing it of unlawful hikes that weren’t approved by regulator, Nersa.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it has reached an agreement with lobby group AfriForum regarding the implementation of electricity tariff increases.
Earlier this month, the group took the city to court accusing it of unlawful hikes that weren’t approved by regulator, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
“We will conduct quarterly meetings with AfriForum so that there’s always clear lines of communication between us. The other matter is that residents will be charged according to the 2018/2019 tariffs, which were previously approved by Nersa.
“Tshwane residents will also be credited and those are the prepaid users in terms of the tariffs hikes,” said mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.
