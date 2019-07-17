Boy (10) dies at EC school after gumtree branch falls on him

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
Go

Boy (10) dies at EC school after gumtree branch falls on him

The incident occurred at Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary during interval this week.

Police cordoned off the scene where a branch fell on top on three children at an Eastern Cape primary school, killing one child and injuring two others. Picture: Supplied.
Police cordoned off the scene where a branch fell on top on three children at an Eastern Cape primary school, killing one child and injuring two others. Picture: Supplied.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 10-year-old pupil at a school in the Eastern Cape has died after a gumtree branch fell on him.

The incident occurred at Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary during interval this week.

Asenathi Gani, the pupil who died, was with two other learners, aged 11 and 12, who were injured.

The Eastern Cape Education Department said Gani died due to the seriousness of his head injuries.

Spokesperson Mali Mtima said one pupil’s middle finger was amputated and the second suffered a left shoulder injury.

“The branch fell on top of the children. Two children are still in hospital and the other child passed on.”

Mtima said the Social Development Department sent 10 social workers to provide counselling to pupils and teachers.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA