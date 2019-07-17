Boy (10) dies at EC school after gumtree branch falls on him
The incident occurred at Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary during interval this week.
CAPE TOWN - A 10-year-old pupil at a school in the Eastern Cape has died after a gumtree branch fell on him.
Asenathi Gani, the pupil who died, was with two other learners, aged 11 and 12, who were injured.
The Eastern Cape Education Department said Gani died due to the seriousness of his head injuries.
Spokesperson Mali Mtima said one pupil’s middle finger was amputated and the second suffered a left shoulder injury.
“The branch fell on top of the children. Two children are still in hospital and the other child passed on.”
Mtima said the Social Development Department sent 10 social workers to provide counselling to pupils and teachers.
