Behind-the-scenes talks to determine if Zuma resumes state capture testimony

A decision was taken on Wednesday between Jacob Zuma and the commission that the proceedings be adjourned until Friday, to allow room for deliberations over the concerns the former president raised.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s testimony at the state capture commission came to an abrupt stop after he denied Barbara Hogan’s allegations.

Earlier today, Zuma raised objections with the inquiry’s line of questioning, saying he had a problem with the expectation that he must remember details of events that had nothing to do with his position as head of state and those that happened a long time ago.

When the commission started this morning, Jacob Zuma was being asked about the allegation made by Barbara Hogan - that Zuma insisted that she, as Public Enterprises Minister, appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO despite him facing serious charges.

"I would not have said this as I would have been saying: 'This is my person. Finished.' It doesn't work like that."

Zuma was also asked about the party’s deployment committee and whether it often put pressure on government officials to appoint certain individuals to state-owned institutions.

The former president denied this but made it clear that loyalty to the African National Congress (ANC) was one of the factors considered for appointments in state-owned institutions.

"Those people, including her, are where they are because of their loyalty to the party. They believe in the policies of the organisation."

With the commission now adjourned, the focus moves to behind-the-scenes discussions, which will determine whether Zuma continues his testimony or not come Friday.

