Atletico Madrid sign England defender Trippier from Tottenham
MADRID - England right-back Kieran Trippier has joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.
Atletico said on their website they had signed a "fantastic and experienced player from the Champions League runner-up" and added Trippier had agreed on a three-year deal.
Spanish and British media said Atletico were paying Spurs a fee of $24.7 million.
Trippier has played 16 times for England scoring one goal, direct from a free kick in the World Cup semifinal loss to Croatia last year.
He joined Spurs from Burnley in 2015 and made 114 appearances for the London club.
The signing continues an overhaul of the capital city outfit's backline.
Defenders Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez have left, while Brazilian pair Renan Lodi and Felipe has already signed.
Coach Diego Simeone has also forked out 126 million euros for Portuguese teenager Joao Felix this summer.
