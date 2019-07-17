ANC unity threatened by Zuma state capture revelations
ANC leaders have been quick to take sides as Jacob Zuma told the commission about spies within the party dating as far back as the 1990s, while they were still in the struggle.
JOHANNESBURG - The appearance of former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission looked set to derail the African National Congress’ (ANC) unity efforts.
ANC leaders have been quick to take sides as Zuma told the commission about spies within the party dating as far back as the 1990s, while they were still in the struggle.
WATCH: Death threats, denials & unfair treatment: Day 2 of Zuma testimony
Spy allegations were not new to the ANC, with some leaders having been accused of the same in the past in attempts to discredit them, much to the detriment of the party.
Zuma’s bold remarks of an orchestrated campaign to “get him erased from the scene” by, among others, senior ANC leaders he purported to have been in cahoots with and foreign and local intelligence services, have shaken the ANC.
Secretary-general Ace Magashule, a long-time Zuma ally, appeared to choose the former president’s side on the sensitive issue which has raised questions about camaraderie in the party.
“I know some of the things that president Zuma might actually say.”
Meanwhile, the uMkhonto We Sizwe National Council, a detachment from the MKMVA, has stepped in to reassure senior ANC members after Zuma accused them of having links to apartheid intelligence services.
Zuma alleged that former ministers Ngoako Ramatlhodi and general Siphiwe Nyanda were co-opted by the apartheid police.
Both men have dismissed the claims. MK council's national secretary-general Gregory Nthatisi said: “Any comrade we know and have worked with, we’ll always stand by and defend.”
The former president’s supporters were beside him even on Tuesday as he continued his testimony.
Popular in Politics
-
MKMVA rejects Zuma spy claims on Nyanda, Ramatlhodi
-
Nyanda: Zuma a bitter, twisted old man
-
Expropriation of land without expropriation is inevitable - Didiza
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many Cards
-
ANC to discuss spies claims Zuma made at state capture inquiry - Magashule
-
Modise refers EFF disruption at Gordhan budget vote to subcommittee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.