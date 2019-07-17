ANC unity threatened by Zuma state capture revelations

ANC leaders have been quick to take sides as Jacob Zuma told the commission about spies within the party dating as far back as the 1990s, while they were still in the struggle.

JOHANNESBURG - The appearance of former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission looked set to derail the African National Congress’ (ANC) unity efforts.

Spy allegations were not new to the ANC, with some leaders having been accused of the same in the past in attempts to discredit them, much to the detriment of the party.

Zuma’s bold remarks of an orchestrated campaign to “get him erased from the scene” by, among others, senior ANC leaders he purported to have been in cahoots with and foreign and local intelligence services, have shaken the ANC.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule, a long-time Zuma ally, appeared to choose the former president’s side on the sensitive issue which has raised questions about camaraderie in the party.

“I know some of the things that president Zuma might actually say.”

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto We Sizwe National Council, a detachment from the MKMVA, has stepped in to reassure senior ANC members after Zuma accused them of having links to apartheid intelligence services.

Zuma alleged that former ministers Ngoako Ramatlhodi and general Siphiwe Nyanda were co-opted by the apartheid police.

Both men have dismissed the claims. MK council's national secretary-general Gregory Nthatisi said: “Any comrade we know and have worked with, we’ll always stand by and defend.”

The former president’s supporters were beside him even on Tuesday as he continued his testimony.