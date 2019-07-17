3 children wounded in Manenberg shooting
Police said the victims were playing outside when they heard shots. All three ran for cover but two were hit in the leg and one was wounded in the hand.
CAPE TOWN - Three children have been shot and wounded in Manenberg as gang violence escalated.
The shooting occurred on Tuesday night, leaving the 10, 13 and 16-years-olds wounded.
Police said the victims were playing outside when they heard shots.
All three ran for cover but two were hit in the leg and one was wounded in the hand.
The police's Liesel Beukes said: “Circumstances around a shooting last night in Manenberg are under investigation. An attempted murder case was also registered.”
No arrests have yet been made.
