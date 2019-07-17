16 more sexual offences courts to be built - Lamola
During the 2017/2018 financial year, 2,930 women and 985 children were murdered; more than 15% of the total number of people murdered in that time.
CAPE TOWN - Sixteen more sexual offences courts are set to be built in the current financial year.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola made mention of this while tabling his budget vote in Parliament on Tuesday.
South Africa has one of the highest femicide rates globally.
The minister said it was pivotal to protect the rights of women, children and the LGBTI+ community.
“Through the work of our National Task Team on LGBTI rights, 25% of the pending hate crime cases were finalised with convictions of life imprisonment for both rape and murder.”
Lamola said there were already 92 sexual offences courts countrywide.
The department also planned to roll out a national summit on the protection of LGBTI rights during this financial year.
