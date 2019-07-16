Zuma vows to return to inquiry 'to deal with whatever needs to be dealt with'

While addressing his supporters after his testimony, Zuma said he actually didn’t think there was a need to come to the state capture commission.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has committed to coming back to the state capture commission after his testimony this week to deal with other issues, should he be requested to.

Zuma has implicated several people at the inquiry, who may want to cross-examine him.

Tuesday is day two of his testimony at the inquiry.

“When I listened to the evidence that was talking about me, I didn’t think there was anything I needed to come to clarify because whilst in the minds of many when this commission was established, was to find fault within me.”

Zuma has implicated several people in his testimony, including Ngoako Ramatlhodi, Simphiwe Nyanda, Redi Tlhabi, Penuell Maduna and Johan Rupert.

The commission made him aware that he may be asked to return to the commission at a later stage as some of the implicated people have applied to cross-examine him.

“The commission said to me ‘you may come back’ and as I did today, I’ll come back and deal with whatever needs to be dealt with.”

Zuma told his supporters that he still believes the commission is a culmination of his character assassination, which started almost 30 years ago.

SPY CLAIMS

As Zuma prepares to continue with his testimony at the state capture commission on Tuesday morning, the inquiry said it would start the process of investigating the spy claims he made on Monday.

The former president also claimed Minister Fikile Mbalula related to him a message from Johan Rupert in which he allegedly threatened to bring down the economy if the former president fired Pravin Gordhan.

For about three long hours, Zuma made his opening remarks, claiming the corruption charges he faces and the commission were a culmination of what he calls his character assassination that started many years ago.

The former president said there were three local and foreign intelligence agencies that worked day and night, even with some of his comrades in the ANC to destroy him, adding that he was even poisoned.

The commission said it had taken note of what Zuma had claimed and would now investigate.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius said: “Did you say that in the early 1990s a conspiracy or plan was hatched to get rid of you. We can assure you that, so far, the issues you’ve raised falls within our terms of reference. We’ll investigate further.”

So far, the commission has been able to ask Zuma to respond to claims made by former GCIS head Themba Maseko.

When he returns to the stand on Tuesday morning, he will be asked about other claims that were made at the inquiry about him, including those by Barbra Hogan amongst others.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)