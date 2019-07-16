'Tell Zuma we are going to kill him': commission hears Zuma was threatened

Former President Jacob Zuma told the Zondo commission on day one of his testimony that his life has been under threat for three decades.

PARKTOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma has told the state capture commission on Tuesday that his life and that of his family were threatened after his testimony on Monday.

Zuma returned to the stand at the inquiry on Tuesday morning.

He told the commission on day one of his testimony that his life has been under threat since three decades ago -saying foreign and intelligence agencies had worked hard to bring him down.

Zuma addressed the new threats on Tuesday morning before continuing with his testimony. He told the commission his PA got a call on Monday night to say: “Tell Zuma we are doing to kill him, his children, and people around him". He said his senior counsel was also threatened.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the alleged threats on Zuma’s life and that of his counsel were unacceptable. But he conceded to Zuma that while the commission would investigate and assist him following the claim, he was uncertain whether Zuma did not already have maximum protection by virtue of being a former head of state.

"Ordinarily with regards to other witnesses, I would urge the commission to take necessary steps to make sure a witness who's giving evidence in the commission gets all the protection they can give. What I don't know is whether you don't already have maximum protection. I don't know if there's anything beyond the protection you get."

Zuma alleged that even the lives of his children and the families of his lawyers were threatened during the mysterious phone call to his assistant at Luthuli House.