MKMVA rejects Zuma spy claims on Nyanda, Ramatlhodi

JOHANNESBURG - The MKMVA national council on Tuesday refuted claims made by former president Jacob Zuma that their national chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi were spies.

Zuma made the allegations during his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Monday.

The council said the comments made by the former president were irresponsible and an obvious attempt by him to avoid answering questions at the inquiry.

The council’s secretary-general Gregory Nthatisi responded to Zuma's claims: "They’ve shown their abilities to work. We stand by our colleagues. That (the allegations) is not true."

Nyanda was the second-high ranking ANC member who Zuma had claimed was linked to apartheid intelligence forces. Zuma also told the commission that Ramatlhodi was recruited as a spy while studying in Lesotho.