Zuma’s lawyers object to line of questioning at Zondo inquiry
Jacob Zuma’s lawyers said he was being treated unfairly and ambushed into a cross-examination about issues he was not prepared to deal with.
PARKTOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has objected to the line of questioning at the state capture commission - claiming it falls outside the inquiry’s terms of reference.
Senior counsel Thabani Masuku rose to object to proceedings as Zuma was asked about the transfer of former GCIS director-general Themba Maseko after he allegedly rejected advances from the Gupta family to channel government funding to their media companies.
Zuma’s lawyers said he was being treated unfairly and ambushed into a cross-examination about issues he did not prepare to deal with.
"I think let's be fair and stick to what this commission is about, the terms of reference, bearing in mind that Mr Zuma's assessment of this affidavit is that it does implicate him."
Unlike other witnesses, Zuma was invited to the commission and his legal team had rejected submitting statements as they believed he had not been implicated in any wrong doing.
Masuku said given the fact that the findings of the commission had criminal implications, the commission could not carry on questioning Zuma about phone calls and meetings when no one had accused him of corruption or fraud in the public service.
The chairperson of the commission said there was a difference between an inquiry and litigation in a court of law. He said an inquiry allowed for people to present their side of the story.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s attempts to reign in Masuku failed to appease the former president’s legal team. Further deliberations on the matter are expected in the judge’s chambers.
Former President Jacob Zuma will return to the Zondo commission of inquiry this morning where he will continue to respond to the allegations of state capture levelled against him.
Popular in Politics
-
Nyanda: Zuma a bitter, twisted old man
-
'Tell Zuma we are going to kill him': commission hears Zuma was threatened
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's second day of state capture testimony
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many Cards
-
Jacob Zuma: From ANC to Zondo
-
Zuma: I don't know why Guptas put pressure on former GCIS head Maseko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.