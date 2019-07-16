Zuma refutes Maseko & Mentor testimonies at Zondo commission

The commission also saw more legal wrangling with Jacob Zuma’s legal team objecting to the line of questioning by the commission’s legal head advocate Paul Pretorius.

JOHANNESBURG - It was yet another dramatic day at the state capture commission on Tuesday with former President Jacob Zuma revealing fresh death threats against him and vehemently disputing the testimony of former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko and former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor.

Maseko told the commission last year that Zuma called him and asked him to help the Guptas secure R600 million of government advertising for their media houses, while Mentor said Zuma was present at the Gupta’s household when they offered her a ministerial position.

The hearings on Tuesday started with Zuma putting on the record this information.

“Yesterday [Monday] night between 7 pm and 8 pm, my personal assistant from the ANC side was phoned by a person she does not know and this person said 'you must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him, we are also going to kill his children and some people around him',” he said.

And when the business of the commission started and Zuma was probed on events of 2010, he often said he had no recollection.

When the former president was asked if he had ever put pressure on Maseko to help the Guptas secure government funding. He vehemently denied this, adding that he also didn't understand why the Guptas harassed Maseko and threatened him with losing his job if he did not cooperate.

“I wouldn’t be able to answer the question correctly because I really don’t know what made Mr Ajay [Gupta] to say that.”



The former president also denied he was with Mentor at the Gupta’s Saxonwold home when one of the brothers allegedly offered her a ministerial job.

“[I] have no recollection at all,” Zuma said.

The commission had to be adjourned when Zuma’s legal team objected to the evidence leader’s questioning of Zuma, describing it as unfair and inquisitorial.

