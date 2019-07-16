Zondo Inquiry to investigate Jacob Zuma's spy claims

Jacob Zuma accused senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders, including Ngoako Ramatlhodi, of being apartheid spies, while alleging journalist Redi Tlhabi is working with foreign intelligence agencies to bring him down.

JOHANNESBURG – As former President Jacob Zuma prepares to continue with his testimony at the state capture commission on Tuesday morning, the inquiry said it would start the process of investigating the spy claims he made on Monday.

During day one of his testimony, Zuma accused senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders, including Ngoako Ramatlhodi, of being apartheid spies, while alleging journalist Redi Tlhabi is working with foreign intelligence agencies to bring him down.

The former president also claimed Minister Fikile Mbalula related to him a message from Johan Rupert in which he allegedly threatened to bring down the economy if the former president fired Pravin Gordhan.

For about three long hours, Zuma made his opening remarks, claiming the corruption charges he faces and the commission were a culmination of what he calls his character assassination that started many years ago.

The former president said there were three local and foreign intelligence agencies that worked day and night, even with some of his comrades in the ANC to destroy him, adding that he was even poisoned.

The commission said it had taken note of what Zuma had claimed and would now investigate.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius said: “Did you say that in the early 1990s a conspiracy or plan was hatched to get rid of you. We can assure you that, so far, the issues you’ve raised falls within our terms of reference. We’ll investigate further.”

So far, the commission has been able to ask Zuma to respond to claims made by former GCIS head Themba Maseko.

When he returns to the stand on Tuesday morning, he will be asked about other claims that were made at the inquiry about him, including those by Barbra Hogan amongst others.

WATCH: Zuma: The time has come for the truth to come out