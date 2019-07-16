Zondo commission to investigate Zuma death threats

"My PA was phoned by a person she does not know, and this person said, 'You must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him'."

The State Capture Commission said on Tuesday it would look into the death threats against former President Jacob Zuma, his family and lawyers.

Zuma started his second day of testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday morning by revealing that his personal assistant received a call on Monday night, where an unidentified person threatened to kill the former president and his associates.

This followed his explosive testimony at the inquiry on Monday where he alleged that former ministers in his cabinet were spies.

In his opening statement on Monday, Zuma revealed that his life has been under threat for 30 years, claiming that suicide bombers were once organised to kill him and that he has in the past survived poisoning.

On day two of his testimony, he revealed there are fresh attempts to get rid of him.

"My PA was phoned by a person she does not know, and this person said: 'You must tell Zuma that we are going to kill him'," Zuma said.

The commission’s evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretroius said they would look into the claims.

"The secretariat has an investigative capacity. Issues raised by former President Zuma are a matter of regret, firstly, and concern, secondly. We will ensure the matter is fully investigated," he said.

Zuma has been dealing with claims that he ordered the removal of former GCIS head Themba Maseko-because he refused to help his friends the Guptas secure the R600 million Government advertising spent to help fund their media companies. While Zuma has conceded he encouraged the Guptas to start a newspaper and tv channel, he denied ever discussing the funding.

The former president insisted he had nothing to do with Maseko’s removal, and he said he didn't know why Ajay Gupta harassed him and tried to force him to help them with ANN7 andThe New Age.