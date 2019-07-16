Zandile Gumede's supporters vow to continue protests despite court interdict
The municipality was granted an urgent interdict by the Durban High Court to stop the demonstrators from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or unlawful conduct.
JOHANNESBURG – Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede have vowed to continue demonstrations in the Durban CBD despite a court order obtained by the eThekwini Municipality.
The municipality was granted an urgent interdict by the Durban High Court to stop the demonstrators from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or unlawful conduct.
Nearly 30 people, including a journalist, were arrested last week during a clash with the police.
One of the march organisers Sduduzo Magwaza said that they were not fazed by the interdict.
“If the situation dictates that we go to the street, we’ll go on the streets because there’s no legal base for that interdict because the Constitutional Court is very clear on the rights of protesting without permission. So, we’re not affected at all.”
Gumede's supporters want her to be reinstated.
She's been suspended while she faces charges of fraud and corruption related to a R208 million Durban solid waste tender.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.