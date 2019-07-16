Zandile Gumede's supporters vow to continue protests despite court interdict

The municipality was granted an urgent interdict by the Durban High Court to stop the demonstrators from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or unlawful conduct.

JOHANNESBURG – Supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede have vowed to continue demonstrations in the Durban CBD despite a court order obtained by the eThekwini Municipality.

The municipality was granted an urgent interdict by the Durban High Court to stop the demonstrators from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or unlawful conduct.

Nearly 30 people, including a journalist, were arrested last week during a clash with the police.

One of the march organisers Sduduzo Magwaza said that they were not fazed by the interdict.

“If the situation dictates that we go to the street, we’ll go on the streets because there’s no legal base for that interdict because the Constitutional Court is very clear on the rights of protesting without permission. So, we’re not affected at all.”

Gumede's supporters want her to be reinstated.

She's been suspended while she faces charges of fraud and corruption related to a R208 million Durban solid waste tender.