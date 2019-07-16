WMACA wants harsher punishment after George man sentenced for sexual grooming
Women and Men Against Women and Child Abuse believes that the punishment handed down to a former George teacher convicted of sexual grooming is too lenient.
CAPE TOWN - An anti-women and child abuse group believes that the punishment handed down to a former George teacher convicted of sexual grooming is too lenient.
The group, Women and Men Against Women and Child Abuse, was reacting to the sentence handed down to Hendrik Fourie in the Thembalethu Regional Court last week.
He was sentenced to one-year correctional supervision and three years direct imprisonment, suspended for five years.
The former educator was arrested in August 2017 for the sexual grooming of a learner who was 16-years-old at the time.
The group's Joanne Barrett: "We at Women and Men Against Women and Child Abuse are shocked at the very lenient sentence given to Hendrik Fourie. Harsher sentences need to be implemented. We are pleased, however, that he is now no longer allowed to work with children and that he will have his name entered into the sexual offences register."
