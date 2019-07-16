Winde pleads for govt to speed up SANDF deployment after bloody weekend
Residents have been anticipating the army's arrival since Friday morning following an announcement by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night but so far, there has been no significant military presence.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on the Police Ministry and the Presidency to finalise paperwork to ensure that army boots are on the ground as soon as possible.
Winde's plea comes after dozens of murders in various communities over the past weekend.
Residents have been anticipating the army's arrival since Friday morning following an announcement by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night but so far, there has been no significant military presence.
According to Premier Alan Winde, 43 people were murdered between Friday night and Monday morning.
The tally increased again on Monday afternoon when a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed opposite Phoenix High School in Manenberg.
Of the weekend's 43 deaths reported in various areas including Mfuleni, Delft, Samora Machel and Mitchells Plain, 25 people were shot and 12 were stabbed.
Winde said that such a high number of fatalities in just one weekend was proof that there's no time to waste in deploying the SANDF.
Popular in Local
-
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Marc Batchelor shot dead
-
CARTOON: JZ's Many Cards
-
BLF vows to fight their deregistration
-
State capture: Zuma maintains innocence, says he was targeted by ANC members
-
Police searching for motive behind Marc Batchelor's murder
-
Zondo Inquiry to investigate Jacob Zuma's spy claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.