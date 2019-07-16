Winde pleads for govt to speed up SANDF deployment after bloody weekend

Residents have been anticipating the army's arrival since Friday morning following an announcement by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night but so far, there has been no significant military presence.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on the Police Ministry and the Presidency to finalise paperwork to ensure that army boots are on the ground as soon as possible.

Winde's plea comes after dozens of murders in various communities over the past weekend.

According to Premier Alan Winde, 43 people were murdered between Friday night and Monday morning.

The tally increased again on Monday afternoon when a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed opposite Phoenix High School in Manenberg.

Of the weekend's 43 deaths reported in various areas including Mfuleni, Delft, Samora Machel and Mitchells Plain, 25 people were shot and 12 were stabbed.

Winde said that such a high number of fatalities in just one weekend was proof that there's no time to waste in deploying the SANDF.