Western Cape’s biggest sports teams join forces on Mandela Day

CAPE TOWN - Cape Cobras, Western Province Rugby and Cape Town City FC have once again joined forces for Mandela Day.

To celebrate Nelson Mandela Day on Thursday, Province Currie Cup team, Cape Town City FC and the Cape Cobras teams would collectively give their 67 minutes to help the Langa Cheshire Home for the Disabled.

This was the second year in a row that three of the Western Cape’s biggest sports brands have joined forces on Mandela Day and the coaches of the respective teams were united in their belief that giving back to the communities which support them through the good and bad times was paramount to what it meant to play for the Western Cape community.

"This Mandela Day initiative is going to be fantastic, and we will get to spend time with some lifelong DHL Western Province fans. This showed our players that they are so much more than just a rugby team," Western Province head coach John Dobson said.

Benni McCarthy, coach of Cape Town City FC, was looking forward to seeing his players and support staff continue Madiba’s Legacy.

“Nelson Mandela remains a monumental figure all around the world. We’ve all witnessed the amount of work he’s done to shape our beloved South Africa – It’s up to all of us to strive and continue working towards constantly improving our communities, living out the very same values Madiba planted for us. My technical team and players are very excited to be part of this project to help our brothers and sisters in need.”

Ashwell Prince, coach of the Cape Cobras, said: “Collectively, as a team, we understand the value of community and it gives us great pride to be able to go into our communities and support where we can, not just on Mandela Day, but throughout the year.”

Langa Cheshire Home provides residential care and accommodation for profoundly disabled people who are unable to live without the kind of care they offer, either because of financial constraints or because their families are unable to assist them.

All residents use wheelchairs, it accommodates 26 residents and has a waiting list of 39 disabled persons. Whilst residential care for people with medium to high support needs is their core business, the move to independent living has gained momentum. This provides an opportunity for their residents to develop skills and live independent self-directed lives.