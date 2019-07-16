Sugar cane fields set alight in KZN land dispute
Mathulini Community Property Association (CPA) spokesperson Sandile Dlamini said damage amounting to over R1.6 million was caused to their property.
JOHANNESBURG - There has been another arson attack in the Mthwalume area on the South Coast.
He said about 40 hectares of sugar cane fields were set alight during a protest suspected to be linked to a disgruntled group, which was claiming ownership of the land.
The attack followed last Thursday’s arson attack and an attack on a CPA farm manager who was thrown into a fire.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said by the time police arrived at the protest on Monday, the sugarcane fields had already been burnt.
He said no arrests were made but police were monitoring the area.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department’s Reggie Ngcobo said the department sent a legal representative to assess the situation.
However, Dlamini said the CPA had not received formal communication from the provincial government.
The CPA also launched an application for an interdict against the group.
The matter was now heading to the Land Claims Court.
