Stellenbosch FC sign Marc van Heerden

Marc van Heerden joined the newly-promoted Cape-based side as a free agent, having parted ways with AmaZulu at the end of the 2018/19 season.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC have added a flavour to their squad with the signing of former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu defender Marc van Heerden as they continued to build their squad ahead of their first season in the Absa Premiership.

Van Heerden joined the newly-promoted Cape-based side as a free agent, having parted ways with AmaZulu at the end of the 2018/19 season.

“Welcome to the Stellies Family, Marc. Marc is an experienced PSL defender & set-piece specialist with over 150 PSL starts. Marc joins #StellenboschFC after playing for AmaZulu FC for many years as well as Orlando Pirates and Chippa United,” the club tweeted on Tuesday.

The versatile 31-year-old defender reunited with former coach Steve Barker at Stellies.