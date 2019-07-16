Sisulu wants 7-day shifts for officials in bid to clean up Water Dept

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has tabled her department’s R16 billion budget vote on Tuesday where she promised to clean up the department which had run out of money last year.

CAPE TOWN – Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is ringing the changes in the troubled department and wants officials to be hands-on seven days a week.

Last year, Parliament also called for a full inquiry into the department, formerly led by Nomvula Mokonyane.

Sisulu said that access to water, like many sectors in SA, needed to be transformed.

She said that under her leadership, the focus would be on stabilising the troubled department and she's called on officials to be prepared to work the entire week.

“Much still needs to be done. We’ll be focusing on operating on a seven-day shift for the foreseeable five months to stabilise this ship.”

Sisulu promised that she would delve into every problem plaguing the department and set herself an ambitious target to solve issues within a year.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg; we’ll drill into every problem that we come across and as we’ve done now, we’ll do all that.

“But next time we come here, 90% of all the problems that we’ve would have been solved.”