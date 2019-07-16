SA psychiatric nurses at heightened risk of violence - study
JOHANNESBURG - A recent study by the University of Johannesburg has revealed that psychiatric nurses run a high risk of being exposed to violence and aggression from patients.
The research has found that psychiatric nurses working at public hospitals have reported different forms of abuse at work, namely verbal and nonverbal abuse.
Researchers say most health professionals often feel uncertain about how to deal with violence and aggression.
According to the study, these factors in the work environment result in low productivity, absenteeism and rapid staff turnover.
Professor in nursing science at the University of Johannesburg Marie Poggenpoel said: “The high stress takes some of the coping mechanism always. They have less tolerance for colleagues and patients and it can go over to your personal life.”
