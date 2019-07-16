Rand steady in early trade
The rand treaded water in early trade on Tuesday in the absence of local economic drivers as investors await the monetary policy committee meeting later this week and ex-president Jacob Zuma’s testimony at a graft inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand treaded water in early trade on Tuesday in the absence of local economic drivers as investors await the monetary policy committee meeting later this week and ex-president Jacob Zuma’s testimony at a graft inquiry.
At 0647 GMT, the rand ticked up 0.09% at R13.8900 per dollar from its close of R13.9025 in New York.
“With this commission that is going on, it is a welcome distraction in terms of a very lethargic market,” said Oliver Alwar, senior trader at Standard Bank.
Riskier assets continue to benefit from expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut, he added.
The rand is expected to trade in a range of R13.80 to R14.05 to the dollar on Tuesday, NKC African Economics said in a note.
The yield on South Africa’s benchmark 2026 government bond dipped 2 basis points to 8.020%.
By 0733 GMT, stocks were higher with the benchmark JSE Top-40 Index up 0.2% to 51,553 points while the broader All-Share Index ticked up 0.13% to 57,612 points.
More in Business
-
Peter Moyo: Old Mutual has a case to answer
-
Amplats expects half-year earnings to double
-
Fuel price hike predicted as oil prices soar
-
Amazon workers strike as 'Prime' shopping frenzy hits
-
GEPF satisfied with PIC's management of its assets, inquiry told
-
Rand, stocks boosted by global risk-on sentiment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.