Ramaphosa expected to return to Parliament for Presidency budget vote

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is expected to finalise its budget votes when Members of Parliament (MPs) reconvene on Tuesday.

The budget debates for all government departments started last week and saw key departments like the Health, International Relations, Treasury and Public Enterprises present their respective budgets for the next financial year.

The budget votes this week will culminate with the Presidency's, which will see President Cyril Ramaphosa return to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Twelve budget votes are scheduled for Parliament this week, including the departments of Basic Education and Justice and Correctional Services.

Ramaphosa was last in the National Assembly to deliver his State of the Nation Address last month, a speech that didn't inspire many in the opposition.

While different to his June address, the Presidency budget vote will cover the work of Ramaphosa's office as the nerve centre of government, overseeing the programme of action of all national government departments.

Ramaphosa is also expected to highlight achievements over the past year and make further mention of various initiatives stated in his State of the Nation Address.

This week will also see Speaker Thandi Modise deliver her maiden Parliament budget vote.