Ramaphosa expected to return to Parliament for Presidency budget vote
The Presidency budget vote will cover the work of Ramaphosa's office as the nerve centre of government, overseeing the programme of action of all national government departments.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament is expected to finalise its budget votes when Members of Parliament (MPs) reconvene on Tuesday.
The budget debates for all government departments started last week and saw key departments like the Health, International Relations, Treasury and Public Enterprises present their respective budgets for the next financial year.
The budget votes this week will culminate with the Presidency's, which will see President Cyril Ramaphosa return to the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Twelve budget votes are scheduled for Parliament this week, including the departments of Basic Education and Justice and Correctional Services.
Ramaphosa was last in the National Assembly to deliver his State of the Nation Address last month, a speech that didn't inspire many in the opposition.
While different to his June address, the Presidency budget vote will cover the work of Ramaphosa's office as the nerve centre of government, overseeing the programme of action of all national government departments.
Ramaphosa is also expected to highlight achievements over the past year and make further mention of various initiatives stated in his State of the Nation Address.
This week will also see Speaker Thandi Modise deliver her maiden Parliament budget vote.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.