Proteas maintain perfect record at Netball World Cup

The side's fourth victory from four matches leaves them on the brink of a semifinal berth, which they can seal with a victory over Uganda on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa maintained their winning record at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool with a 64-37 victory over Scotland on Monday.

The side's fourth victory from four matches leaves them on the brink of a semifinal berth, which they can seal with a victory over Uganda on Wednesday.

The Proteas opened the scoring in the first quarter with two quick goals but Scotland hit back to take the lead.

The South Africans then started to apply pressure on the Scots to regain the lead.

The start of the second quarter was no different as the South African pressure started to tell, with Scotland's handling errors starting to mount up and they were made to pay for them as South Africa raced into 32-20 lead at the half-time break.

Scotland could not cope with South Africa's speed and agility and conceded another 17 points by the end of the third quarter.

South Africa further upped the ante in the final quarter and eventually ran out 64-37 winners.