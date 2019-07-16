Pregnant woman killed in crossfire of alleged gang shooting in Manenberg

Residents said that the victim was caught in gang crossfire when she went outside to hang up washing.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Manenberg.

The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "A murder case was registered for investigation. According to reports, the victim was standing outside with friends when the shooting broke out in the area between rival gangs. She was struck in the head by a stray bullet. She died on the scene due to injuries sustained."

Manenberg community leader Shamielah Edwards said that residents were waiting with bated breath for the army to be deployed to the gang-stricken area.

"We are waiting patiently for them to come and assist. We're not going to take these shootings any more. I'm worried about my grandchildren... It's horrible."