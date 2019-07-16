Police searching for motive behind Marc Batchelor's murder

The former footballer was gunned down in Olivedale in what appears to have been a hit.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are combing through the murder scene for clues where well-known former soccer player Marc Batchelor was shot dead on Monday night.

He was gunned down in Olivedale in what appears to have been a hit.

Pictures from the scene show that multiple shots were fired through his car window.

The attackers apparently went on the shooting spree while riding on the back of motorbikes.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said: “Police are investigating a case of murder after former soccer player Marc Batchelor was shot. He was driving to his house [when] he was attacked by two men on a motorbike.

“They shot him several times; he died inside his car. The suspects drove away without taking anything. At this stage, we’re still investigating the motive behind the killing.”

WATCH: Police investigate Batchelor murder following apparent hit

Batchelor is one of the few players to have played for both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. The striker began his career in the USA in 1990 before returning to Wits two years later. Orlando Pirates snapped him up another couple of years later.

Batchelor would go on to win the 1994 league title, 1995 African Champions Cup, 1996 BP Top 8 and 1996 African Super Cup. He also represented SuperSport United, Maroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Batchelor was also known for his off-field antics. In 1999, he was suspended by Chiefs for allegedly choking and threatening to kill a teammate.

After his playing career, Batchelor was an analyst on SuperSport before being taken off air in 2007 after allegations that he and three other men assaulted a Johannesburg businessperson at a restaurant in Parkhurst.

He was also a witness in the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, where he testified about the former Paralympian's temper. Pistorius had a run-in with a friend of Batchelor's, who the athlete suspected of being romantically linked to his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp.

Batchelor also had close ties with Mikey Schulz, the man who confessed to killing mining magnate Brett Kebble in 2005.