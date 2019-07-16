Police interview Marc Batchelor's passenger over fatal shooting
The former professional football player was ambushed in Olivedale in northern Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have taken a statement from a man who was travelling with Marc Batchelor when he was shot multiple times outside his home on Monday night.
Police are now searching for at least two gunmen who were travelling on motorbikes, before opening fire on Batchelor, who was driving.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: "Police are following leads on two men who allegedly shot Marc Batchelor. We have interviewed the gardener who was with him [Batchelor] and we are also appealing to anyone who might have information on this incident to contact Crime Stop."
WATCH: Police investigate Batchelor murder following apparent hit
