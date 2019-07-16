Pillay accuses Moyane of plotting against him, Gordhan

Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay has accused fired commissioner Tom Moyane of plotting against himself and Minister Pravin Gordhan and putting pressure on tax officials to make incriminating statements.

He said that these statements were later relied on by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to make findings in relation to the so-called rogue unit.

These details are contained in Pillay’s affidavit, which he has filed in support of Gordhan’s application to review and set aside her recent report.

Mkhwebane released her report two weeks ago, which found that Sars’ now-defunct high-risk investigation unit was unlawfully established and operated, among numerous other findings.

In an affidavit, Pillay said that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane placed significant reliance on what was termed the Gene Ravele dossier.

Ravele was the former tax and customs enforcement investigation chief officer.

Pillay said that Ravele told him in 2015 that he was being unduly pressurised by Moyane, with threats of being suspended or dismissed, to provide a report which implicated Gordhan and himself in wrongdoing, which he did.

He said that in essence, Moyane required Ravele, under great threat, to tell lies about the high-risk investigation unit and himself.

Pillay said he fully aligned himself with Gordhan’s questions of law and fact in relation to Mkhwebane’s report.