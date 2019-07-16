PIC inquiry: Matjila says nothing wrong with visiting ministers at home
Dan Matjila was responding to questions at the commission of inquiry, chaired by retired judge Lex Mpati, on Tuesday.
PRETORIA - Former Public Investment Corporation chief executive Dan Matjila said he often met with government ministers, sometimes at their homes, to discuss PIC business but insisted there was nothing untoward about the meetings.
He was testifying about a meeting he was called to in 2017 by the former State Security Agency minister, where he was introduced to two women and asked to help them.
Evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe asked Matjila about meetings with ministers.
“Would you agree with me that it is totally improper and unethical for a minister of state to call the CEO of the PIC to deal with a matter like that?”
Matjila said he found nothing untoward with this practice.
“I don’t agree. The minister called me, and I met with the minister. I’ve met ministers, some at their homes for convenience.”
The former PIC executive said he regarded ministers as important stakeholders in the PIC and it was part of his duties to meet them.
WATCH: Dan Matjila appears before the PIC inquiry on 16 July 2019
