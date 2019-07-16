Nyanda: Zuma a bitter, twisted old man

Former Communications Minister General Siphiwe Nyanda said he was shocked by former President Jacob Zuma’s allegations against him.

During his testimony before the state capture commission on Monday, the former president implied that Nyanda had links to the apartheid intelligence services during their time in the struggle for the country’s liberation.

“A bitter, pitiful old man,” was how Nyanda describes Zuma.

“I don’t hate Jacob Zuma; I had a liking for him, a deep liking for Jacob Zuma. It’s strange for him to say these things when I was part of his campaign to gain ascendance to the leadership of the African National Congress and the country, and it astounds me.”

He was convinced that the only reason his name popped up during Zuma's testimony was because he was part of a group of people who called for the former president’s removal from office when his association with the Guptas was exposed.

“I’ve never had any conspiracy against the man. I frontally went to the African National Congress and said we want this matter resolved.

“There must be an inquiry and we think that Jacob Zuma is compromised. And I think he’s a bitter person and in his bitterness, he gets twisted.”

Zuma claimed that Nyanda appeared to act on behalf of the apartheid police when he was sent to meet an alleged spy who was being released from prison after conniving with the same authorities.

