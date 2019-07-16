Modise refers EFF disruption at Gordhan budget vote to subcommittee

The referral by the Speaker follows her receipt of a briefing on what transpired during the sitting from house chairperson Matlala Boroto who presided over the debate last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise has referred the report on the disruption and the physical removal of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs during minister Pravin Gordhan budget vote to the subcommittee on the physical removal of members from the chamber.

The members were removed after moving close to the Public Enterprises minister.

The committee will now investigate exactly what happened.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The committee is not a disciplinary forum. Its job is just to look at the circumstances that led to the incident.”