Marc Batchelor’s brother: ‘It destroyed me, I’m devastated’

Soccer star Marc Batchelor was shot and killed by two gunmen on motorbikes outside his Olivedale home in northern Johannesburg on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The brother of murdered Marc Batchelor has paid tribute, saying when gunmen opened fire, the soccer star's first instinct was to protect his gardener.

His brother, Warren, recounted what happened after the gunmen opened fire.

“Batchelor’s first instinct was to protect the gardener, and he pushed the gardener down saying ‘get down, get down. And obviously, the bullet hit him,” he said.

He said the family had been left broken by his death.

“It destroyed me, I’m devastated.”

Batchelor’s dog was also shot and wounded in the suspected hit and was recovering.

With no sign of the former professional soccer player’s killers and the motive unknown, police were appealing to the public to help with any information.

