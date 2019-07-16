Marc Batchelor’s brother: ‘It destroyed me, I’m devastated’
Soccer star Marc Batchelor was shot and killed by two gunmen on motorbikes outside his Olivedale home in northern Johannesburg on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The brother of murdered Marc Batchelor has paid tribute, saying when gunmen opened fire, the soccer star's first instinct was to protect his gardener.
Batchelor was shot and killed by two gunmen on motorbikes outside his Olivedale home in northern Johannesburg on Monday night.
His brother, Warren, recounted what happened after the gunmen opened fire.
“Batchelor’s first instinct was to protect the gardener, and he pushed the gardener down saying ‘get down, get down. And obviously, the bullet hit him,” he said.
He said the family had been left broken by his death.
“It destroyed me, I’m devastated.”
Batchelor’s dog was also shot and wounded in the suspected hit and was recovering.
With no sign of the former professional soccer player’s killers and the motive unknown, police were appealing to the public to help with any information.
WATCH: Police investigate Batchelor murder following apparent hit
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.