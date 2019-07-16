Manenberg community awaits deployment of SANDF after woman’s murder
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night announced the deployment of the military following nearly 2,000 murders in the province since the start of the year.
CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg community leader said residents were still waiting for the army to be deployed.
There has been no official word on when SANDF members could be expected in Cape Town's gang-riddled communities.
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night announced the deployment of the military following nearly 2,000 murders in the province since the start of 2019.
Manenberg community leader Shamiela Edwards said residents believed there would be peace in the area once the military was deployed to assist the SAPS.
“We’re waiting patiently for them to come and assist; we won’t take these shootings. I am stressed. This is horrible.”
Edwards said community members were living in fear and the area remained volatile following the murder of 22-year-old Tasneem Simons.
The young pregnant woman was shot in the head when she was caught in the crossfire of gang violence outside her home on Monday.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.