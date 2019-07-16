Manenberg community awaits deployment of SANDF after woman’s murder

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday night announced the deployment of the military following nearly 2,000 murders in the province since the start of the year.

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg community leader said residents were still waiting for the army to be deployed.

There has been no official word on when SANDF members could be expected in Cape Town's gang-riddled communities.

Manenberg community leader Shamiela Edwards said residents believed there would be peace in the area once the military was deployed to assist the SAPS.

“We’re waiting patiently for them to come and assist; we won’t take these shootings. I am stressed. This is horrible.”

Edwards said community members were living in fear and the area remained volatile following the murder of 22-year-old Tasneem Simons.

The young pregnant woman was shot in the head when she was caught in the crossfire of gang violence outside her home on Monday.