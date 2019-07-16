KZN IFP councillor, 2 family members wounded in shooting

KwaDukuza municipal councillor Aubrey Baardman was wounded in the neck while his daughter was wounded in the leg. The extent of his wife's injuries was not disclosed.

JOHANNESBURG - An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor in KwaZulu-Natal, his wife and daughter have been wounded in what rescue officers believe to have been an assassination attempt.

While driving with his family on Tuesday morning, gunmen opened fire on KwaDukuza municipal councillor Aubrey Baardman's vehicle.

Baardman was also an executive member of the Ilembe District Municipality.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “We have opened two counts of attempted murder. The victim, along with his daughter, were wounded and they were taken to hospital for treatment. We’re also appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects who shot at them to come forward and give us the information that would help in the arrest of these suspects.”

He also said the motive for the shooting was not yet known and they were investigating the matter.