Gogga delight: Chef aims to convince CT insects are yummy

CAPE TOWN - Fancy tucking into mealworm date balls? How about a dish of sundried mopane worms?

Creepy crawlies are a delicacy in some parts of the world and the head chef of Cape Town's first a bug restaurant wants to convince us that insects can be yummy.

The Insect Experience, a pop-up restaurant in Woodstock, opened for business last week.

They say insects are the food of the future, that they're good for you and it's an eco-friendly diet. According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation insects, like crickets for example, need about twelve times less feed than cattle.

#InsectExperience Barnard says not only are insects packed with protein, iron & magnesium, but it’s also an eco-friendly & more sustainable option to meat. MM pic.twitter.com/cslYhV99QO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2019

Chef Mario Barnard from The Insect Experience said he hoped to get more people hooked on goggas to help save the earth - one bite at a time.

"It's a sustainable protein alternative to reduce our carbon footprint in the world. we want to show people that it's not so bad, and it's huge in fibre, huge in protein, magnesium, everything... it's a superfood."

For those with adventurous palates there's an array of options to choose from, from mopane polenta fries and black soldier fly croquettes to bug macaroons and mealworm biscuits to satisfy the sweet tooth.

WATCH: Bug biscuits, and dehydrated fly larvae - The Insect Experience has something for everyone