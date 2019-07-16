GEPF satisfied with PIC's management of its assets, inquiry told
The Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF)’s principal officer said the PIC had performed according to its mandate and delivered returns on investment.
PRETORIA - The Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF)’s principal officer said that while it had some concerns about governance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), it was satisfied with the manner in which its assets are being managed.
Abel Sithole made the comments on Monday at the commission of inquiry which is being chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Lex Mpati.
The PIC, which manages more than a trillion rand of the GEPF's funds, invested R4.3 billion rand in Ayo Technologies in December 2017 and is the subject of the Mpati commission.
Sithole said the PIC had performed according to its mandate and delivered returns on investment.
"The GEPF, in the bigger scheme of things, does not have concerns around that. It might have concerns around the challenges of governance, concerns around management and some of the revelations that have been made at this commission, it might have concerns about that but that needs to be understood in the broader context of the PIC's management of the GEPF assets and the returns thereof in totality."
Sithole revealed that the PIC did not consult with the pension find prior to its R4.3 billion rand investment in Iqbal Surve’s Ayo Technologies.
It’s alleged senior officials, including former chief executive Dan Matjila, circumvented procedures to finalise that investment.
More in Business
-
Amazon workers strike as 'Prime' shopping frenzy hits
-
Rand, stocks boosted by global risk-on sentiment
-
Government Employee Pension Fund was ‘not involved’ in Ayo deal
-
Motorists could pay more for petrol from August
-
Case against former Aurora executives postponed to August
-
Zuma: I may or may not have asked GCIS to help Guptas with media launches
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.